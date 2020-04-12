Like every day, Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato They did a live broadcast from their respective Instagram accounts. But this time the meeting with his followers started in a way that caught the attention of all who were witnessing: a nudge from the singer towards his wife.

It all started when they both greeted each other at the same time. “Hello!”, Said the Argentinean, stepping on her husband, who had said almost in unison: “Hello, guys.” At that moment, Bublé elbows Luisana, who seems surprised by the reaction. And then he grabs her arm abruptly to bring her closer to him, and continue his welcome to the broadcast, as if it had just been a joke.

“Hi guys, I’m Miguel Burbuja,” said the Canadian, using the nickname with which he simulates the translation of his name into Spanish. AND He continued the talk as if nothing had happened, despite the fact that for many Lopilato’s discomfort was evident.

But that was not all. A few minutes later, while the Canadian was reading a story for his followers, Lopilato watched him closely and reached out his hand to accommodate his hair. He, visibly upset, shakes his head abruptly, in order to avoid contact with it. Another of the gestures that generated outrage on the networks.

The actress’s more than six million followers on Twitter were quick to react. Immediately, they began to reproach the singer’s attitude with comments such as: “Bublé exerts male and female violence in a physical and emotional way”, “re violent!”, “Luisana came out from there”, “he always talks to her arrogantly”, “I was outraged by this treatment”, among thousands of others of posts that made “Luisana” become a Trending Topic (most commented topic).

However, on several occasions, the singer has mocked his wife for her English, her look or for some other aspect of everyday life. And, after the nudge images were viewed, many of his fans brought up those moments that, sheathed in humor, they also represented violent attitudes.

The outrage on Twitter at Bublé’s attitudes:

Luisana and Bublé met in 2008, when she went to see the Canadian at a recital that he offered at the Gran Rex Theater in Buenos Aires. After a courtship in the distance, in 2011 they got married with a ceremony that was divided into three parts: on March 31, the civilian was at the Uruguay street register, on April 2 the religious union was held and a party was held at the Villa María de Cañuelas ranch, and on May 21 They both reaffirmed their love with a majestic celebration at the Pan Pacific Hotel in Vancouver.

From the first moment, both dreamed of having a large family. And this quickly became concrete with the arrival of their three children: on August 27, 2013 they had Noah., on January 22, 2016 was born Elijah and, on July 25, 2018 they received the little Lifetime.

In November 2016, meanwhile, the couple had to go through the most difficult situation, when their eldest son was diagnosed with liver cancer. Then, both put aside their respective careers to accompany him in his treatment. But finally, months later they were able to give the happy news that Noah had been cured.

If you are a victim or know someone who suffers gender violence, call 144 24 hours a day.