Michael Bisping wants UFC to open cruiserweight division

Michael Bisping | Image: Jeff Botani, Zuffa LLC

Just a few hours ago Amanda Nunes (21-4) claimed that Dana White wants to end the women’s featherweight division. Adding that she herself, as a champion, responded by saying no as long as she has the title. And now the retired fighter – who acts as an analyst and commentator for the UFC in the present – Michael Bisping proposes to the company the opening of a men’s cruiserweight division (220 pounds) (via MMA Junkie).

A cruiserweight division in the UFC? Michael Bisping proposes it

«I would like for everyone to move up a weight class and for the UFC to create a cruiserweight division, as they have in boxing at 220 pounds. This way, heavyweights can stay in that division, light heavyweights move to cruiserweight and then welterweights fight at middleweight and middleweights fight at lightweight.

“I used to be a light heavyweight myself and ended up being a middleweight. Losing weight is dangerous for the fighter and the camp ends up focusing on that.. And that shouldn’t be what training camp is about. It should be to prepare for your opponent. The battle should not be against the scale«.