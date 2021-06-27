Michael Bisping reveals incident with stranger on the street: “He hit me so soft I laughed at him”

Michael Bisping | Image: Douglas P. DeFelice

The UFC Hall of Famer, Michael Bisping reveals he was assaulted on Saturday, saying that “he punched me, it was literally so soft that I laughed at him”

Bisping went to his social networks this Sunday to reveal that was attacked by a stranger on the public highway. According to Bisping, the other man did not like that “The Count” was recording something and the man decided to punch Bisping, prompting the former UFC middleweight champion to take to his social media and tell his followers about the incident.

Notice

was just assaulted 😂 guy got in my face for filming on a public street. I told him to go away and he punched me 😂was literally so soft I laughed at him, So funny that someone that acts so tough hits like such a bitch, I laughed and walked away. Man I’m mature these days 😂 – michael (@bisping) June 27, 2021

Bisping doesn’t seem like the type of person you’d want to hang out with given his years of experience as one of the best fighters in the mixed martial arts world. Of course this person I probably had no idea who Bisping wasbut either way, it’s nice to see that the Brit had the maturity to just walk away

Bisping has been in the public eye since retiring from MMAas he is one of the UFC commentators and also has a podcast and regularly uses his social networks to keep his fans informed about what is happening with him now that he no longer fights in the cage.

