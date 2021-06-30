Michael Bisping is attacked by a stranger on the street, and takes it with humor

This Sunday, former UFC champion Michael Bisping shared an unusual anecdote on his social networks.

Michael was with his family in New Orleans, enjoying the weekend. On Sunday, while Bisping was filming his walk through the streets, he ran into someone who attacked him. According to his publications, the stranger claimed that he was recording and threw a blow at him. To his good fortune, the former fighter did not respond to the attack.

was just assaulted 😂 guy got in my face for filming on a public street. I told him to go away and he punched me 😂was literally so soft I laughed at him, So funny that someone that acts so tough hits like such a bitch, I laughed and walked away. Man I’m mature these days 😂 – michael (@bisping) June 27, 2021

“I just got attacked.” A guy planted himself in my face for recording on a public street. I told him to take off and he hit me 😂. He was literally so soft that I laughed at him. It’s hilarious that someone who acts such a rude punch as a dog. I laughed and walked away. Man, I’m very mature nowadays 😂. “

Without a doubt, the aggressor can be considered very lucky. In Bisping’s autobiography there are many anecdotes of street fights during Michael’s youth. In fact, he even spent a month in prison as a result of a bar fight. This time ‘The Count’ took it in good humor and his only reaction was to make fun of the attacker on Twitter.

When asked why he did not respond to the assault, Michael noted that laughter prevented him.

I was literally laughing so hard at how pathetic the punch was I don’t think I could of hit him https://t.co/D1k7MebhqM – michael (@bisping) June 27, 2021

“I was literally laughing so hard at how pathetic the hit was that I don’t think I could have even hit it.”

Finally, Michael shared a picture of the assailant and had one last laugh.

😂😂😂 this is the guy pic.twitter.com/bitXXBzoP7 – michael (@bisping) June 27, 2021

“If you know this guy in New Orleans, tell him he hits like a bitch. 😂😂😂 “

Apparently the aggressor is used to doing this kind of thing. Shortly after this video emerged on Twitter, showing the same person cowardly attacking another subject.