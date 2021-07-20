Michael Bisping explains why he respects TJ Dillashaw

The UFC analyst Michael Bisping explained why he respects former UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw for admitting he cheated.

Dillashaw hasn’t fought in over two years since being suspended in January 2019 after being caught with PED in his system. after a knockout loss against Henry Cejudo. Dillashaw admitted he cheated and was trying to gain an unfair advantage and has served suspension for the past two years on the sidelines.

This Saturday night at UFC Vegas 32, Dillashaw finally returns to the cage when he faces his rival Cory Sandhagen. In a video posted on his YouTube channel, Bisping explained his opinion on Dillashaw and argued that he has served his time.

“TJ Dillashaw has served a two-year suspension and has come out and acknowledged it, and I have to say that I respect him. I respect it. Everybody knows my stance on steroidsBut the fact that he came out and admitted it put his hand and said ‘Yes, I cheated, the pressure got on me’, it is refreshing. It’s refreshing to watch. Most people make up some nonsense. They say it was a cream or a supplement of whatever. They come up with outrageous things to try to make up for instead of saying, ‘Hey, I did. You caught me’. So I respect that, ”said Bisping.

“He served his two-year suspension. You may have other thoughts about it. You might think that I shouldn’t be here, that he should be suspended for life, whatever, but that doesn’t matter because the punishment was served, it was a two-year suspension, and he served it. “

