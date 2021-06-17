Michael Bisping: “Edwards vs. Masvidal is the fight to make”

Former UFC Middleweight Champion, Michael Bisping wants Leon Edwards to face an old rival for his next UFC fight; Jorge Masvidal.

Edwards is flying high after his unanimous decision win over Nate Diaz at UFC 263 and dominated the fight with the exception of the last minute of the final round. He is currently on a nine-win streak, with the only blemish on his record being a ‘no result’ fight against Belal Muhammad a few months ago.

Edwards and Masvidal had a backstage altercation while both had fights scheduled at UFC Fight Night 147 in the UK. The phrase “three pieces with a soda” was born after Masvidal attacked Edwards backstage when the two welterweights came face to face in the back of the arena.

Although it has been a little over two years since the backstage fight, Bisping believes the time has come for Edwards and Masvidal to resolve their differences. in the octagon of the UFC.

“Jorge Masvidal, man. That’s who it has to be, ”Bisping said when asked who Edwards should fight. “Some people are saying that Masvidal needs to fight Nate Diaz again. I do not agree. And Masvidal has to take that fight too. If you go out there and break the face of another man who is in your weight class and you both work for a company that pits its employees against each other and puts them in an octagon to fight, the pieces of the puzzle are there. That absolutely, unequivocally, has to be the next fight for Edwards and Masvidal. “

After the victory over Diaz, Edwards expressed his intention that his next fight in the UFC be a title shot against welterweight champion Kamaru Usman., no matter how long you have to wait. But if you want to take a fight against a high-level contender and stay active before the Usman fight comes, it might be a plausible option to fight Masvidal later this year.

Masvidal is coming off back-to-back losses to Usman in back-to-back title fights, most recently by knockout at UFC 261. Before that, he had been one of the hottest fighters in all combat sports after big wins over Darren Till, Ben Askren and Nate Diaz.

