Michael Bisping destroys Joshua Fabia: “Piece of shit *”

Joshua Fabia is on everyone’s lips right now in mixed martial arts after his separation from Diego Sánchez and the statements he has been making against the fighter.

«(…) I was like his godfather and lived with him. I had to do it because he was broke, he had lost all his money and was hung up on Kratom, alcohol and 30 other substances. He also had sexual abuse problems. But he has never told anyone anything. I’ve been putting up with all of that. I’ve been doing everything and now everyone is coming for me.

There is no shortage of those who dedicate unkind messages to the coach and now we know the opinion of Michael Bisping. The former UFC champion spoke on his podcast, Believe You Me:

«He’s basically sitting there being passive-aggressive, talking about Diego as a father, which is disgusting.. You’re talking about substance abuse problems and if you have a problem, again, that’s disgusting. That is private information between the two of us, I would never share it. Talking about Diego having special education needs and things like that.

“What this guy did to Diego’s career until he ended up losing his job and now saying the things he’s saying when Diego was nothing more than loyal, to the point of cutting off relations with his family and losing the place he was so much time had in the UFC. It just shows the real piece of shit that it is«.

Michael Bisping is clear about what he thinks of Joshua Fabia. What do our readers think?