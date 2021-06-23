Michael Bisping Announces His Son’s Interest in a Career in MMA

Michael Bisping has had an extraordinary impact on the world of MMA. From his incredible career in the UFC, which included the reign of the middleweight title, to his current occupation as one of the leading voices in the UFC; it has had an impact that only a few in the combat sports community can claim.

Now, as a retired fighter and current broadcaster, his scion is supposedly ready to take over.

Bisping’s son Callum is currently a college wrestler at San Francisco State University as a sophomore on the team. During a recent interview on the “Believe You Me” podcast with Ariel Helwani, Bisping gave some clues about his son’s sporting aspirations, including a possible career in MMA.

«On Father’s Day he called me and said: ‘I cornered my friend in an MMA match on Saturday night, and I know I can beat that guy. So dad, will you train me for a fight? “. Bisping said of his son Callum.

If this is true, Callum has genetics on his side when it comes to athleticism in the UFC Octagon.. His father, Michael, became the first British champion after beating Luke Rockhold at UFC 199, and recorded 20 wins throughout his career in the cage.

Callum He is also a Jiu-Jitsu practitioner to accompany his already decorated fighting career. He won a silver medal at the SJJIF World Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Long Beach, California, and even assisted his father Michael for his title fight against Georges St-Pierre at UFC 217.

If DNA is any indication, Callum could be very successful in MMA. Whether or not he competes professionally in MMA remains to be seen, but already has the advantage of having the help of his father.

