After the launch of Disney + in our country, news continues on the second season of ‘The Mandalorian’. First it was Rosario Dawson (‘Zombieland: Kill and Finish’) who was announced to play a live action version of Ahsoka Tano. According to reporting now, Making Star Wars, Michael Biehn (‘The Terminator’) will also be in the new season of the series.

Although the relevance that this new character will have within the plot is not known, the medium advances that the role of Biehn will be that of a bounty hunter who crosses the path of the main character played by Pedro Pascal.

The series stars Pedro Pascal as the lonely gunslinger at the edge of the galaxy, Gina Carano as Cara Dune, a former rebel Shock Trooper who has trouble reintegrating into society; and Carl Weathers as Greef, a guy who heads a bounty hunter’s guild that hires The Mandalorian for a specific job. With them Giancarlo Esposito (‘Breaking Bad’), Emily Swallow (‘Supernatural’), Omid Abtahi (‘American Gods’), Nick Nolte (‘Affliction’) or Werner Herzog (‘Grizzly Man’).

The first season consists of 8 episodes with an ambitious joint budget of $ 120 million ($ 15 million per episode). Dave Filoni (‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’, ‘Star Wars Rebels’) directs the first episode, while the The rest are led by Debrah Chow (‘Jessica Jones’), Rick Famuyiwa (‘Dope’), Bryce Dallas Howard (‘Solemates’) and Taika Waititi (‘Jojo Rabbit’).

With Jon Favreau as showrunner and executive producer alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson, Karen Gilchrist and the aforementioned Dave Filoni, the first episode of the series arrived exclusively at Disney + in the United States on November 12, 2019. At Espaalleg on March 24 along with the launch of Disney + in our country, although initially only the first two episodes were released and then went on to broadcast one episode per week (on Fridays).

The idea is for the series to land later this year, as long as the current situation allows. In addition, there are rumors that Dawson’s introduction as Ahsoka Tano could serve as the start of a new Star Wars spin-off focused on this character highly valued by fans of ‘Star Wars Rebels’ and ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’.