Michael Bennett surrenders to authorities in Houston, .

Defensive end Michael Bennett, who is playing next season with the Philadelphia Eagles, reigning Super Bowl champions, appeared before a judge Monday afternoon at Harris County Courthouse in Houston, then that an arrest warrant be issued on a charge of injuring an older woman.

The alleged incident occurred at the NRG Stadium in Houston after the dispute of the Super Bowl LI game that was held in February 2017.

Following his arrest, the judge in charge of the case posted bail of $ 10,000 and the player will be allowed to travel between his home in Hawaii and the Houston area to appear in court when required by judicial authorities.

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said that during the winter meeting of owners of the National Football League (NFL) held in Orlando, Florida, his team was unaware of the incident they first received information about in the past. Friday when the complaint was released.

A statement from the district attorney’s office notes that Bennett was a bystander and was in town to see his brother, Martellus, then a New England Patriots player, who played Super Bowl LI on February 5, 2017 and won victory (34-28) over the Atlanta Falcons, in overtime.

After the game, Bennett made his way to the field where the players gathered to celebrate.

NRG security personnel, including a 66-year-old paraplegic woman, told Bennett that he had to use a different entrance to access the field, but Bennett pushed them, including the woman who was part of the security team.

If found guilty, Bennett could face a 10-year prison sentence and a $ 10,000 fine.

For its part, the NFL has already reported that it has open an investigation into the case.