Michael B. Jordan would return as Kilmonger if he thinks he can contribute something

We continue talking about the potential participation of the actor Michael B. Jordan in the second Black Panther movie, recently renamed “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”. It is true that at the official level the option of the interpreter returning as Erik Killmonger has been ruled out, but they continue to ask the actor about the idea. If a few days ago he reduced the chances of his return to minimum values, now the actor is not so reluctant to the idea, although it is not that he is placed within the film.

In a new interview with ET Online, actor Michael B. Jordan was asked about the possibility of his character Erik Killmonger appearing in this new Black Panther movie, and without confirming or denying anything, he clarified that he would only return in certain circumstances. . Jordan comments that there would be two conditions to return. One would be that it was the right thing to do, the other, that this return could contribute something, that is, it is not a mere return for its own sake.

There is always a love I have for these characters and Erik is without a doubt one of those who means a lot to me … So only if it’s the right thing and it’s shocking and if I can bring something to it. If it means anything then yeah I want to be a part of that journey, you know?

The film’s director, Ryan Coogler, has mentioned that continuing with “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is the most difficult thing he has had to do in his professional life. Fortunately, things seem to be improving. Actors like Lupite Nyong’o have spoken out on the film, making it clear that it has been respectfully modified in a way that perfectly honors the late Chadwick Boseman. However, we do not yet know how the character of T’Challa will be managed in the MCU.

Parallel to this is the issue of who will be the character to become the new Black Panther. Many believe it could be Shuri, other fans think of the idea of ​​a new character being introduced to the MCU, and there are fans who advocate the idea of ​​bringing Erik Killmonger back. At the end of “Black Panther”, Killmonger appears to have died alongside T’Challa, as he watches the sunset. A death in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that many hope can be solved in some way, especially now that we have the multiverse as a narrative resource.

Via information | ET Online