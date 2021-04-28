Michael B. Jordan talks about the rumors that place him as the next Superman

The star of ‘Creed. Rocky ‘and’ Black Panther ‘legend Michael B. Jordan spoke about rumors that cast him as Superman in a future Warner Bros./DC movie. During an interview on Jake’s Takes, the actor said he does not know what will happen in the future, but he did acknowledge feeling flattered by the fact that his name constantly rings for the role:

“You hear the whispers and rumors and things like that and I take it as a compliment. I appreciate people who think of me that way for these roles,” Jordan said. “I really don’t have anything else to offer on that other than it’s just flattering and I appreciate it. Whoever it is and if it is, I think it will be something interesting to watch.

The idea of ​​developing a movie starring a black Superman began in 2019, when it was announced that Ta-Nehisi Coates was writing a reboot of the Man of Steel under the production of JJ Abrams’ label Bad Robot. Although at that time the details of the plot were not specified, various US media pointed out that the objective was for Jordan to play the main character.

At the time, Abrams stated, “There is a new, powerful and moving story of Superman that has yet to be told. We couldn’t be more excited to work with the brilliant Mr. Coates to help bring that story to the big screen, and we are More than grateful to the Warner Bros. team for the opportunity. “

For his part, Coates said, “Being invited to the DC Extended Universe by Warner Bros., DC Films and Bad Robot is an honor. I look forward to making a significant contribution to the legacy of America’s most iconic mythical hero.”