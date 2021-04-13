Michael B. Jordan talks about Stallone’s departure from ‘Creed III’

After Sylvester Stallone revealed last week that he will not return as Rocky Balboa in the future installment of ‘Creed. The legend of Rocky ‘arriving in 2022, the star Michael B. Jordan has spoken out about the non-participation of such an important character for the franchise. During an interview with IGN, Jordan revealed that one of the main reasons for Rocky not returning is that, in the future, they want to build a story and a world around Adonis Creed.

“Yeah, I think Sly let it be known that he won’t be coming back for this one, but I think, you know, his essence and his spirit … there will always be a little bit of Rocky inside of Adonis,” Jordan said. “But this is a Creed franchise, and really in the future we want to build this story and this world around it. There is always respect and a lot of love for what he has built, but we really want to push and guide Adonis forward with the family that cre. I hope you guys love what I’m thinking … what we’re cooking. I think it’s going to be something special. “

At the moment the details of the plot of the new sequel are unknown, since it has only transpired that the film will mean the directorial debut for Michael B. Jordan and that Zach Baylin, responsible for the libretto of ‘King Richard’ (biopic of Venus and Serena Williams starring Will Smith) and Keenan Coogler (‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’) will write the script.

The film will be produced by Charles Winkler, William Chartoff and David Winkler through Chartoff-Winkler Productions in association with Proximity Media alongside Jonathan Glickman, Jordan and Coogler. Adam Rosenberg, Sev Ohanian and Zinzi Evans will serve as executive producers.

‘Believe. The legend of Rocky ‘arrived in 2015 with the direction of Ryan Coogler and the leading role of Sylvester Stallone, Michael B. Jordan and Tessa Thompson. The film earned $ 173 million at the global box office, down from the $ 213 million for its sequel, ‘Creed II. The Legend of Rocky ‘in 2018. The sequel was directed by Steven Caple Jr. and, like the first installment, received generally positive reviews.

It is foreseen that ‘Creed III’ hits theaters on November 23, 2022.