Michael B. Jordan says if he is going to play Superman and gives his opinion on diversity – Tomatazos

The multiverse is vast and in it we can find all kinds of versions of the heroes we love and know. On Earth-23 of the DC multiverse we can find Calvin Ellis. He is an African American man who is Superman and also President of the United States. I know what they are thinking and yes, they are not imagining it. The character is a tribute to Barack Obama. This was confirmed by himself Grant Morrison, its creator, in 2009.

The DCEU has been taking a completely different tack than Zack Snyder had planned, but without a doubt one of the most unexpected and interesting decisions was the announcement that JJ Abrams and the writer Ta-Nehisi Coates They are working together to get us to see a new Superman movie. For those who are not familiar with CoatesHe is an author who has reflected on what it means to be a black man in America in so many memoirs The Beautiful Struggle and Between the World and Me, as well as in his novel The Water Dancer. In the world of comics he has explored the theme of blackness in Black Panther. Because of this, the rumor began to spread that they are not going to make a Superman movie that we have seen in the cinema so far, but one probably about Calvin Ellis. We do not know if we are going to see this character, but The Hollywood Reporter has assured that the project will star a black Superman.

The question remains of who could play this new version of Superman. For many years, fans have dreamed of Michael B. Jordan playing a colored Superman. It would not be the first time that the actor does this, we have to remember that in Fantastic 4 – 9% the actor played a black Johnny Storm.

In an interview for Cinepop, the actor revealed that he knows nothing about the black Superman movie, but gave his opinion on the importance of diversity and that he believes that not all characters should become diverse:

I don’t know what’s going on with [Superman negro] In particular, but everyone wants and wants to see black protagonists in heroic roles and that is important. There are many opportunities with all kinds of intellectual properties and different characters that never saw the light of day. There are certain characters that should stay as they are. So you have to see how things turn out.

It is a sensible and reasonable position. The argument of those who are not in favor of diversity is usually that why change a character if they can create a new one. The problem is, people of color have always had to create their own versions of things that white people deny them access to. Fictional characters are no exception. In that sense it is understandable that they want to see versions of famous people in their own color. And not only that. It’s also entirely normal for actors of color to want to play characters they grew up with. Telling someone they can’t do it because the character was originally white is the same as saying they can’t do a certain job because of their skin color. It’s discrimination, basically.

Speaking of iconic characters. It was recently confirmed that in Creed iii We will no longer see Sylvester Stallone as Rocky Balboa. This film is going to be directed by himself Jordan and it will be the first time in this series that the famous boxer does not make an appearance.

On the other hand, we must wait for more information to be given about this Superman movie. With some bad luck it might not even get to see the light of day, although we hope so.

