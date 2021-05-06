Michael B. Jordan reveals that his audition for Star Wars was the worst of his career – Tomatazos

In recent weeks, the name of Michael B. Jordan (Seeking Justice – 85%, Creed II: Defending the Legacy – 79%) has been in a lot of headlines, not only because he is promoting his new Amazon movie, No Regrets – 50%, which has been airing on Prime Video since April 30, but also because the actor has been one of the favorites to star in the next Superman movie, at least for DC fans.

Now, the popular 34-year-old actor has returned to talk about, as in a new interview with Variety (via IndieWire) he revealed that his audition for the new Star Wars trilogy by JJ Abrams 61%, Star Trek – No Limits – 84%) has been the worst of his career to date, as he failed to connect with the character he was supposed to play, so he felt like he screwed up.

The protagonist of Creed: Champion’s Heart – 94% said that in 2013 they auditioned for one of the main roles in Star Wars: The Force Awakens – 92%, which, surely, as he mentioned later, was Finn’s, who ended up playing John Boyega (Titans of the Pacific: The Insurrection – 45%, Detroit: Conflict Zone – 94%) on the 2015, 2017 and 2019 tapes.

Jordan pointed out that he could not connect with the character because he did not understand what he was reading and it is known that for these types of films, the audition scripts omit many details to avoid spoilers, so some actors, for more talent than have, they can’t get it right.

I think I couldn’t understand some of the sides because, you know, when you’re reading for these high-level projects, there’s never any specificity to the sides. Everything is super vague; everything is in secret. Reading, I just couldn’t connect it. I definitely screwed it up, for sure.

The also actor of Black Panther – 90% weren’t the only ones who ruined their Star Wars audition. A few months ago his Marvel colleague Tom Holland (Cherry – 27%, Spider-Man: Far From Home – 82%), who also auditioned for the role of Finn acknowledged that he failed miserably in the audition room, as he had to make great use of his imagination to complete the omissions of the script and ended up laughing at his scene partner, a woman posing as a droid.

I was in like four or five auditions and I think he was auditioning for the role of John Boyega. I remember doing this scene with this lady, bless her, and she was just a drone. So I was doing all this, like, ‘We have to get back to the ship!’ And she’d say, ‘Beep, bloop bloop, beep bloop.’ I couldn’t stop laughing. I found it so funny. And I felt really bad, because she was trying so hard to be a convincing android or a drone or whatever it’s called. Yes, I obviously didn’t get the part. That was not my best moment.

Both actors came out ahead and entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Holland as Spider-Man and Jordan as Killmonger in Black Panther. Also, in Jordan’s case, if all goes well with his new movie, it is expected to be the start of an action franchise for Amazon Prime Video.

