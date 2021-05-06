Michael B Jordan revealed his audition for Star Wars was a horror

Although Michael B Jordan managed to be part of successful films, his passage through the Star Wars casting was not as he expected.

Michael B Jordan didn’t have a good experience when he auditioned for Star Wars. Apparently, the castings for these projects tend to be “quite cold”. Mads Mikkelsen also complained about this a while ago, where he revealed how strange and humiliating these auditions are and that it seemed rude to him that the auditions for these great productions are surrounded by secrecy.

But it is that beyond the humiliation, the actors usually have great difficulty in connecting with a character about whom little is known. Also in the case of Michael B Jordan, the actor had very little information for the test since it was an audition for Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens. Some famous people ran for that movie, including Michael Fassbender, Hugo Weaving, Christoph Waltz and Eddie Redmayne; but finally Disney and Lucasfilm chose Daisy Ridley, John Boyega and Adam Driver.

“I think that was probably my worst audition to date… I couldn’t connect with some of the character traits because when you audition for these high-level projects, there are never really any details to hold on to. Everything is super vague; everything is secret. So when reading for the role, I was not able to connect. I definitely screwed up, no doubt“, Has assured Michael B Jordan in statements to Variety.

But his moment of glory came

Although Michael B Jordan did not manage to be part of Star Wars, the actor did surprise in other castings of important productions. The Creed actor. The Rocky legend plays Killmonger in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a role we met in Black Panther and may return for his second film.

“I always love my characters and Erik is definitely one of those who means a lot to me. Then, [volveré a interpretarlo] only if it’s the right thing to do and it’s shocking and if it could bring something more to the character. If it meant anything, then yeah, I want to be a part of that journey, you know, ”the actor told Etonline regarding his possible return to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.