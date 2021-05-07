Michael B. Jordan reacted to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Tomatazos

This week we finally learned the title of the long-awaited Black Panther sequel – 90%. Now we know who is going to call Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Most likely the title is a tribute to the unexpected death of Chadwick Boseman. Don’t forget that the movie is going to explain what happened to his character, T’Challa, in the MCU. We all assume they are going to mention that he died off screen.

One of the most interesting characters and one that captured the hearts of MCU fans was Erik Killmonger played by Michael B. Jordan. He was one of the great villains of the MCU who had a cause that at first seemed good: to give weapons to the unprotected in a social system made to give advantages to whites. It’s a role that will be remembered in one of the best superhero movies of the decade and overall. Although the character died at the end of the film, there are fans who hope that the actor will return in the sequel or in some other MCU movie.

The actor was interviewed by Variety and of course they asked his opinion about the new title of the sequel. The actor was not aware of everything that was revealed about Phase 4 this week, so they had to explain it to him. I couldn’t help but praise the studio, Ryan Coogler and Kevin Feige:

Well. Amazing. I like that. Marvel does a great and magnificent job and their characters are spectacular. We all grieve for the loss of Chadwick. I know it wasn’t easy for them to figure out a way to move on. So I think it’s really amazing that they’ve chosen a title and came up with a story. If anyone could think of anything, it was Ryan Coogler and Kevin Feige.

If anyone is still in doubt as to whether he could reappear, in an earlier interview after Boseman’s death, Jordan said he would love to return to Wakanda:

That is something that is very, very close and dear to my heart for many obvious reasons. I had a really difficult year losing someone close to me. And what that means for this franchise was devastating. But being in that world, in a character that I loved to play and work with [el guionista / director Ryan Coogler] and all that good stuff, it’s family. We created a family there. So being able to be in that world again is something that I think will always be on the table in some way.

Only you have to be cautious. He didn’t say he’s coming back, just that he really would. If the actor were to return is something that Marvel would jealously hide until the last minute. This is how that company works. In that sense, it is better not to hope in vain.

Changing the subject, the actor recently spoke about how flattered he feels that many people consider him the right choice to play Superman:

He was responsible for the reboot of the Black Panther comics, which Ryan coogler He tried to adapt faithfully, and he’s an amazing writer. Yes, of course I know him. I am flattered to be a part of all these conversations and rumors. You know better than anyone how many things it has been rumored that I am going to interpret. There are many. There is a long time in the day and many days in the year. It’s just flattering that people still think of me that way; That they believe me capable of playing those characters and want me to, to some extent. That is all I will say.

As you can see, there are people who want to see him return as Killmonger and others who are dying to see him play Superman. Maybe neither will happen. Just as I do not think there will be a request for me to play Johnny Storm again.

