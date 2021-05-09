Michael B. Jordan on ‘Black Panther’ sequel

While Marvel continues to plan the sequel to ‘Black Panther’ without the late Chadwick Boseman, many doubts arise regarding the future of the franchise. During an interview with Variety, actor Michael B. Jordan acknowledged having full confidence in the people behind the upcoming sequel.

Jordan, whose latest project is’ No Regrets’, said he really liked the title chosen for the film (‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever‘) and that has full confirmation both in Marvel and in its director Ryan Coogler:

“Cute. Awesome,” Jordan said. “I like that … Marvel does an excellent and amazing job, and the characters are amazing. We all took a hit with the loss of Chadwick, so for them trying to figure out how to move on, I know it’s not an easy thing to do. So the fact that they settled on a title and figuring out this story, I think, is really amazing. If anyone can figure it out, it’s Ryan Coogler and Kevin Feige. “

Based on the Marvel comics by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, the film is rewritten and directed by Ryan Coogler. Although at the moment there are no details of the new plot, the executive vice president of Marvel Studios, Victoria Alonso, previously stated that in no case will they use a digital double to replace the star. Much of the original cast is expected to return for the sequel, with the addition of Tenoch Huerta (“Narcos: Mexico”) as the villain.

With seven Oscar nominations to its name (including Best Picture), ‘Black Panther’ successfully dominated the box office for several weeks in 2018 reaching a gross of $ 1.3 billion at the global box office. Regarding its sequel, it is scheduled to premiere on July 8, 2022.