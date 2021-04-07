Michael B. Jordan is the most dangerous man in No Remorse

With a new trailer, Amazon Prime Video, presents its next super premiere, No Regrets, from the Tom Clancy universe.

Michael B. Jordan will personify in No regrets to the people John Kelly. This renegade, as presented in the trailer, “is more dangerous and effective than other active men.” The feature film will be released on the platform on April 30, 2021.

This new production of Amazon Prime Video will follow the story of this former Seal who lost his family. The former military man, with the help of government resources, will avenge the murder of his pregnant wife at the hands of Russian gangsters.

Kelly will have to ally with the INC to find the whereabouts of the criminals who ruined his life. It is not all, because along the way he will discover truths that will dismantle an international plot.

Jordan’s character will refer to the famous John clark, who is an old acquaintance of the Jack Ryan universe and recurring in the stories of Tom clancy.

In addition to its stellar protagonist, the cast of Sin Remorse will have the presence of Guy pearce, Jamie bell and Jodie Turner-Smith. The film will be directed by Stefano sollima.

The Tom Clancy saga

For its part, this will not be the first installment under the titles of the American writer. Nothing more of the mythical Jack Ryan 5 productions have been made, these being the following:

1. The Hunt for Red October

2. Patriots game

3. Imminent danger

4. Nuclear panic

5. Shadow operation

In the first, Alec baldwin, was chosen to play the superspy. As well as Harrison ford he did the same in the next two. Tom cruise and Chris pine, respectively, they also acted in the most recent pair.

Thus, many would expect a small connection between this new feature film and the mythical character already mentioned, Ryan. If so, other movies of the universe could be made.

The author of all these creations has been famous for producing video games from his novels or other stories, which would not look bad on the big screen.

Rainbow six, Ghost recon and Splinter cell are some of the premium works for consoles that encourage fans to see them one day in the cinema.