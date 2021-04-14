Michael B. Jordan Explains Stallone’s Absence In ‘Creed 3’ – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

Michael B. Jordan will debut as a director with the third installment of Creed, the boxing saga derived from Rocky that in its new chapter will not finally have Sylvester Stallone. The actor and director has tried to explain the absence, at least on screen, of the iconic Rocky Balboa in the new film of his franchise.

“Yes, I think Sly made it known that he would not return in this one, but I think … you know, his essence and his spirit … there will always be a bit of Rocky inside Adonis,” Jordan said in an interview with IGN on which made it clear that this is a new era and that this “is a Creed franchise.”

“Really, in the future we want to build this history and this world around it. There is always respect and a lot of love for what has been built in the past, but we really want to encourage and guide Adonis forward with the family that he has formed, ”says Jordan who hopes that the public will like it they are“ cooking ”for this third Creed movie and promises that “it’s going to be something

special”.

The first Creed film, released in 2015, was directed by Ryan Coogler, who had previously directed Jordan in the Fruitvale Station and Black Panther films. For its part, Creed II was directed by Steven Caple Jr. The third film will be the ninth installment of the Rocky franchise, which began in 1976 with the iconic film starring Sylvester Stallone.

The film will continue the story of Adonis Creed, played by Jordan. The first film grossed $ 173.5 million worldwide, while the sequel grossed $ 214.2 million. In addition to Jordan, the third production will also feature Phylicia Rashad in the role of Mary Anne Creed.