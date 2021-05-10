Michael B. Jordan and his disastrous casting for ‘Star Wars’

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULATGetty Images

‘No Regrets’: Is Michael B. Jordan’s New Movie Worth Watching?

All the great actors have had days of auditions, casting and auditions that they would like to forget. As La La Land reminded us, there are a lot of bad days to get to that moment where you land the role that leads to stardom. TO Michael B. JordanHowever, we have been watching him since he starred in one of the most memorable moments of the first season of the great The Wire. We also know him for being the charismatic Killmongere from Black Panther and, above all, for replacing Sylvester Stallone as the protagonist of the Rocky saga with Creed.

But the actor, who has also made his merits in independent cinema with Chronicle or Frutivale Station, has tried everything. And no, we are not talking about his incarnation of the human Torch in the fantastic 4 film that we all want (and have managed) to forget. No, we are talking about Star Wars.

Without revealing what role it was (many will deduce that of John Boyega, but Jordan always insists on going to casting for white characters, remember again his role as Human Torch), the actor recalled for a Variety podcast when he auditioned for El awakening of the force in front of JJ Abrams, in 2015. No, he does not remember it fondly:

I think that was probably my worst audition to date. I couldn’t wrap my brain around some of the aspects. When you’re reading for these high-level projects, there is never really any specifics. Everything is very vague; everything is secret. Reading it, I couldn’t connect. I definitely screwed her up for sure.

B. Jordan ends up saying that he left knowing that they would not call him and that, curiously, since then he has not crossed paths with JJ Abrams.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io