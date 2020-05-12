The hardware will be up to ten times faster than the current one

It will have, among other things, a hybrid digital radio

Audi will introduce its new MIB 3 infotainment system starting next fall, which offers new features including SiriusXM with 360L and a hybrid digital radio, among other things.

The third generation of the infotainment system of Audicall MIB 3 –Modular Infotainment Toolkit– will begin to be installed in the models of the German brand from next autumn. Dispose of SiriusXM with 360L, including customizable settings and over 10,000 hours of new content, plus an app myAudi which adds a digital market.

The chipset of this new system exceeds up to ten times the speed of the previous one. In addition to the mentioned Sirius, this system offers elements such as rhybrid digital adio and Function on Demand. In addition, basic unlimited Wi-Fi with connectivity for up to eight devices is also included. The input package is already optimized to stream audio and remote work applications, while clients of Audi connect plus You will enjoy unlimited Wi-Fi via a 1Gbps LTE Advanced Pro modem. For its part, communication through voice promises to understand a more natural discourse.

Another novelty that the new MIB 3 It is the monthly update of the maps, while in the current system it is something that is carried out every three months. Amazon AlexaFor its part, it will be available in more models, to which will be added a greater availability of the integrated toll module.

The presence of SiriusXM with 360L It will allow the subscriber to interact more accurately and access more entertainment options. More than 10,000 hours of new content will include exclusive interviews, concerts and personalized recommendations. The listening habits of each one will make the system personal, something that can cater to various user profiles.

For its part, the hybrid digital radio allows the customer to listen to a channel even if it has left the channel’s range. The radio can detect a weak signal to switch to an online digital version on the same channel. If reception improves, the system will return to a terrestrial signal by itself. In addition, the myAudi application will allow you to buy car functions –Function on Demand– and more flexible subscription plans.

The forecasts of the German brand point to the second half of the present 2020 as a key date for the first models equipped with MIB 3 are put up for sale. All the novelties will be added to existing features such as the 4G LTE access point or the system capable of reading the information and status of the traffic lights on the marked route. The prices of all new features will be announced later.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.