Miami Zoo announced the birth of a black rhinoceros – Telemundo Miami (51)

MIAMI.- The Miami Zoo announced the birth of a black rhinoceros, the thirteenth in history within the facilities of this central Florida.

The 13 rhinos born under human supervision make this zoo one of the most successful in the country in the reproduction of this endangered species that can weigh up to 3,000 pounds (1,300 kilos).

Since the birth of the new male, which occurred on February 24, both the mother, Circe, 21, and the calf, have been kept off display until this week in a stable adjacent to the rhinoceros habitat at the zoo.

“Circe has been a very protective mother and the calf has been nursing regularly as she grows rapidly and gains strength for her public debut,” reads a zoo news release.

Photograph provided today by the Miami Zoo where the male black rhinoceros born on February 24 at the Miami Zoo appears

This is Circe’s fourth child, who was born in a South Carolina zoo, and the father is Eddie, 21, of the Cincinnati Zoo, who has sired three offspring, all of them with Circe.

“From numbers that exceeded 100,000 animals in sub-Saharan Africa at the beginning of the 20th century, black rhinos now number less than 5,000 in the wild,” the institution highlights.

These herbivores have been poached for their horn, which some cultures believe to possess medicinal qualities even though it is nothing more than a keratin-based material similar to nails and hair, “and has never been shown to have medicinal qualities, “noted the zoo.

The horns have also been used for dagger handles as a status symbol, he added.

Since this week, the zoo has been exhibiting the new member of the family little by little and during the mornings, with the projection of extending the time as the animal feels more secure in its new environment.

