The second presidential debate of the campaign for the November elections will be held on October 15 in Miami instead of Michigan, as originally planned, the commission in charge of organizing them announced Tuesday.

. –

The University of Michigan, based in Ann Arbor, reported that it will not be able to host the debate, so it will finally take place at the Adrienne Arsht Center for Performing Arts in Miami.

It will be a debate in the format of a council or public assembly, with questions raised by citizens of the area of Miami, as reported by the Presidential Debates Commission, which is the second time that this city of Florida for one of those meetings between the candidates for the US Presidency.

The first was in 2004 at the University of Miami and it featured Republican President George W. Bush and Democrat John Kerry.

In Miami will participate in the debate President Donald Trump, who is seeking reelection, and presumably former Vice President Joseph Biden of the Democratic Party.

The rest of the debates in this campaign, presidential and vice-presidential, remain as planned.

The first debate Among the candidates to occupy the White House will take place on September 29 at the University of Notre Dame, in Notre Dame (Indiana), which will be followed on October 7 by the debate among the vice presidential candidates at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.

After the debate from on October 15 in MiamiOn October 22, the presidential candidates will be measured again at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.

All debates will be held at night, will last 90 minutes, without interruption of commercial announcements and will be moderated by a single person, according to the Commission.