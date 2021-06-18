Miami will hold a conference on “totalitarian regimes” in Cuba and Nicaragua – Telemundo Miami (51)

The Miami City Council will present next Saturday the conference “Review of the criminal regime of Cuba”, where the “crimes against humanity perpetrated by the regimes of Cuba and Nicaragua” will be analyzed in the current context of Latin America, with the assistance of congressmen from the region.

This was announced by Francis Suárez, mayor of Miami, at a press conference with Latin American congressmen who are members of the Hemispheric Front for Freedom, which joins the International Commission for Justice in Cuba during the event, “inspector of crimes against humanity of the Castroism “.

“The head of the snake in our hemisphere is Cuba, and we can, God willing, face this snake and defeat it, because what the residents of our countries are suffering is due to an ideology that is the worst fraud ever perpetuated in humanity.” Suárez said when announcing the event.

The conference will feature various political figures from the continent, such as Costa Rican deputy Dragos Dolanescu, who is also president of the Costa Rica Justa party and secretary general of the Hemispheric Front for Freedom.

Also joining the event are Ricardo Godoy, deputy of the Legislative Assembly of El Salvador for the Arena Party; Dominican Congressman Elías Wessin, from the Quisqueyano Christian Democratic Party; the jurist René Bolio, president of the Mexican Commission for Human Rights and the International Commission for Justice Cuba, and Hipólito Ramírez, president of the Dominican Democratic Junta.

“There is a serious problem in Latin America, in which the totalitarian communist regimes are supporting the change towards evil in many of our countries, they are attacking our freedom and our democracy by all possible means,” said Bolio of Mexico.

“So, if they are doing it in an organized and concerted manner, we have to react by telling the truth and denouncing what is happening,” he added.

The president of Justice Cuba advanced that the conference “will touch on a very interesting topic this Saturday, that of the terrible massacre that took place in Angola at the hands of the Castro military.”

Dolanescu said that “in the Costa Rican congress, out of 57 deputies, 40 of us approved a motion to repudiate Daniel Ortega’s regime and we immediately ask for the release of (the journalist and possible candidate for the Nicaraguan general elections) Mrs. Cristiana Chamorro.”

“Indeed, what is happening in Nicaragua is unheard of, what the Ortega-Murillo regime is doing is unheard of,” he remarked.

Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo noted that “until now the Biden Administration has stood firm against Cuba, but much more needs to be done because we are simply seeing the results of leaving things as they are and just taking sanctions. The sanctions will not work. to be the solution, “he added.

Orlando Gutiérrez, leader of the Cuban Democratic Directorate in exile, assured that “Saturday’s meeting is to unify efforts to condemn the repression in Cuba and give hope of change to the Cuban people.”

“We have congressmen deputies from about 15 Latin American countries to save America,” Gutiérrez pointed out.

The Hemispheric Front for Freedom was formed last March during a virtual meeting and is made up of politicians, various NGOs, former diplomats and academics from 15 Latin American countries.