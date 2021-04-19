Miami will have a Grand Prix in 2022

Formula 1 has just officially announced that in 2022 the Miami Grand Prix will be incorporated into the F1 calendar

April 18, 2021 (12:00 CET)

Map of the Miami circuit where an F1 GP will be held in 2022

The map of the circuit, which will surround the Hard Rock Stadium in the Miami Gardens area, has also been shown. The track will have a length of 5.41km, with 19 curves, 3 straights and 3 DRS zones, where it will be possible to reach a maximum speed of 320 km / h.

Miami will be the 11th place where a GP has been held in the United States since 1950 –

Riverside, Sebring, Watkins Glen, Long Beach, Las Vegas, Detroit, Dallas, Phoenix,

Indianapolis and Austin.

The date on which this Miami GP will be held is not yet known.