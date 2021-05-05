For several years now, Miami has tried to position itself as one of the cities most open to the use of cryptocurrencies. This in large part thanks to the efforts of its mayor, Francis Suárez, a well-known crypto enthusiast. However, it has now become known that Miami wants to be the mining capital internationally, as Suárez himself commented in today’s Tweet:

Miami still believes in mining

The biggest criticism received by Bitcoin and the crypto world during the last big bullish rally in its price, has revolved around the pollution generated by the mining of BTC. And it is that, while some crypto enthusiasts point out that it turns out to be an incentive for the development of renewable energies. For the vast majority of the world, mining is an extremely polluting activity, without a counterpart to justify it.

This situation has been getting worse as the difficulty of mining new Bitcoins has increased. Which means that cryptocurrency mining machines now consume more electrical energy to produce the same amount of BTC. Leading to global mining consumes as much energy as Chile or Holland.

Something that has already led cities like New York to establish temporary measures to stop cryptocurrency mining. In an attempt to stop the impact that the activity can have on the environment. Opening the doors for other cities like Miami to take advantage of the void, giving an opportunity to sustainable mining activities in the city:

This is another NY step in the wrong direction. @CityofMiami can mine #Bitcoin with clean nuclear power provided by @insideFPL. We want to be the cryptocurrency mining capital of the world and we know that it can be done sustainably and incorporate solar energy.

Thus, Miami wants to become the capital of mining, to show the world that it is possible to integrate this activity into the economy, without representing an environmental catastrophe. It may even be positive for the adoption of new technologies for the generation of electrical energy.

