Miami to launch new rental assistance program – Telemundo Miami (51)

Starting next Monday, March 29, the city of Miami will begin accepting applications for a new assistance program for the payment of rent and services.

The program will provide financial assistance not only for rent, but also to pay for services, such as electricity, water, and sewer.

The program is possible with approximately $ 14.1 million in federal funds from the United States Treasury.

According to Treasury requirements, to be eligible, a home must include:

One or more persons within the household qualified for unemployment benefits or experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced other financial hardship due, directly or indirectly, to COVID-19; one or more persons within the household demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability; Household income (2020) is equal to or less than 80% of area median income, based on household size.

For more information about this program, you can visit the city’s website for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERA).