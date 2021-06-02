Miami to host largest bitcoin event in cryptocurrency history – Telemundo Miami (51)

The virtual currency with the highest value on the market, bitcoin, which emerged in 2009, is the protagonist of the Bitcoin 2021 conference that will be held this June 4 and 5 in Miami to analyze the latest technical advances in the world of cryptocurrencies and the new paradigm of financial freedom.

Despite the regulatory vacuum and the doubts that persist about their legal status, cryptocurrencies (more than four thousand worldwide) are settling in the new global digital economy to carry out exchanges.

And this year’s Bitcoin 2021 event in Miami is presented as the “greatest event in the history of Bitcoin” with speakers such as former Congressman Ron Paul, who will explain why “Bitcoin is freedom”; Senator Cynthia Lummis, in favor of bitcoin; MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor and Twitter CEO and co-founder of US digital payments firm Square Jack Dorsey.

Also participating will be Tony Hawk, considered the best skateboarder in history, as well as a businessman and philanthropist, and the cryptographer, lawyer and computer scientist Nick Szabo, who will participate in the panel “The history of money.”

FINANCIAL FREEDOM AND TECHNOLOGICAL DECENTRALIZATION

Some 50,000 people are expected to arrive in Miami to attend this meeting on cryptocurrencies and digital technology that “celebrates the largest technological decentralization in the world” and seeks to “promote financial freedom (…) and improve society as a whole”, the organizers of the event highlighted.

On its website, the conference highlights that this “multifaceted” group of speakers share one thing in common: “The work they do every day is shaping the future of bitcoin,” paving the way for cryptocurrencies “and technology in the one that is assembled, the so-called “blockchain”, a decentralized network of payments without banks or governments for the exchange of virtual currency.

For experts, what is truly revolutionary is not so much the virtual currency as the “blockchain” technology in which it is assembled to move transactions, the database by blocks of information.

Initially scheduled in the city of Los Angeles, concerns about the restrictions imposed in California due to the pandemic led those responsible for the conference to move this year’s event to Miami, much more permissive and lax in terms of regulations against it. COVID-19.

The two-day conference, also broadcast live on the Internet, will take place at the Mana Convention Center, located in the artistic Wynwood neighborhood of Miami, a city that has also established itself as an important technological and financial center in recent years. years.

MIAMI, A BITCOIN-FRIENDLY CLIMATE

The mayor of Miami, Francis Suárez, who will participate in the conference and is in favor of cryptocurrencies, has made a strong commitment since 2020 to encourage high-profile financial and technology firms to make this city their permanent home.

“The reception of the move to Miami was excellent in the United States and around the world. We started selling tickets like hot cakes. Everyone was excited for the opportunity to do something in person again,” said John Riggins, one of those responsible for the conference, to The Miami Herald newspaper.

It is being traded more and more and its value is close to $ 60,000.

A pioneering option in Miami is the one offered since last April by the E11even nightclub, where its clients can now pay the bill with cryptocurrencies, making it the first of its size in the United States to do so.

The conference organizers accept payment for tickets in bitcoins (BTC), the most popular cryptocurrency, and in FIAT money, controlled by central banks.