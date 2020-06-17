Theaters in the city of Miami have had significant growth in recent years, which has now come to a complete standstill. 3 months is a long time and the uncertainty of how much more time is left conspires with the path of success.

The world of entertainment is still closed and with many unanswered questions.

When will the theaters reopen? When will the performances resume? What about your employees, artists, producers, set designers?

Theaters of the city of the sun have come together to request an audience to Miami Dade County Mayor Carlos Giménez looking for financial support and the solution to a responsible opening that preserves health but that allows the function to continue and to respond to the labor commitments of so many people and families involved in that turn

“We closed to preserve the health of the audience, the artists and the employees of the venues,” explains Marisol Correa, “but we have maintained the basic staff of the employees to date.” In this regard, Adriana Barraza specifies “we continue teaching online and” fulfilling work commitments with our teachers. “

Eight theaters in Miami-Dade that present plays in Spanish and live exclusively from the sale of tickets and do not have public aid to sustain these spaces, come together to have a single voice and avoid the closing of the rooms.

They have created HISTEPA, for its acronym HISPANIC THEATERS AND PRODUCERS ASSOCIATION made up of theaters:

PASEO WYNWOOD, TEATRO 8, SALA CATARSIS, ADRIANA BARRAZA BLACK BOX, ARTEFACTUS, HAVANAFAMA, TEATRO DE BELLAS ARTES and TEATRO TRAIL.

Together each night they offer 1,200 seats, provide more than 80 direct and 300 indirect jobs, with more than 50 production companies that depend on these spaces for their creations and reach an audience that represents 70% of the Spanish-speaking population in Miami- Dade, according to Census data.

The board created for this purpose explains that financial support is needed since the theaters are small and if it is opened by limiting capacity they do not even cover costs, so they need financial support until sanitary measures allow the reopening with 100 % of seats sold

“He has not thought about digitizing some of our works to raise funds, because I honestly feel that it is an attack on the theater. I am passionate about theater and have not yet been able to see an entire play digitally. And I think we should bet on reopening, to relive the experience of being in a theater room. ” “Theater is an experiential experience. Doing theater digitally is fine, but that’s not theater. The theater has to be lived ”. Mention Ferro de Paseo Wynwood

We join the support provided by other means and appeal to the support of government entities to come to the rescue of this cultural memory of the city. If you are a theater lover, share this article so that we support the continuation of these spaces in the city

Gaston Pflucker / gaston@latinanoticias.com