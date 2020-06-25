© .

Coronavirus infections continue.

Another day of record COVID-19 cases and the authorities already openly acknowledge that they have to be implemented new measures to stop the spread in Miami-Dade County.

County Mayor Carlos Giménez says he is sending a team of 100 people to coronavirus hot spots, doing a door-to-door educational campaign, and giving kits that include face masks and hand sanitizer.

It may interest you: The areas of Miami with the most cases of coronavirus and emerging as the epicenters of the outbreak in Florida

‘… Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties have reported two of Florida’s most severe local virus outbreaks ..’ https: //t.co/Pb1e6opRnO – Carol Gould (@Karashgould) June 25, 2020

« It is synonymous with strategic urban response to the application of guidelines« Giménez pointed out.

Those critical points include the neighborhoods of Miami, Brownsville, Little Havana and Allapattah, and also parts of southern Dade County in Homestead.

SURGE TEAM: Miami-Dade explores new ways to stop the #coronavirus rise in the county https://t.co/OgTcjJ6JsQ – WPLG Local 10 News (@ WPLGLocal10) June 24, 2020

« Unfortunately, it seems that we are experiencing a second exponential growth in the last two to three weeks, comparable to what we had seen in late March and early April, ”said Dr. Zoran Bursac, a professor in the Department of Biostatistics at Florida International University.

It may interest you: Miami hospitals fill with young people infected with coronavirus, most without previous pathologies

While Florida reported a record of 5,511 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, Miami-Dade County was responsible for 957 of them.

With coronavirus spread on the rise, Miami-Dade plans to provide free lodging for the infected and dispatch “surge” teams with masks and hand sanitizer to neighborhoods hardest hit by the virus. https://t.co/akaNPL3KNV – Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) June 25, 2020

Miami-Dade also had 24 of the state’s 43 new deaths in the past day, and the county reported a staggering 19.6% of their coronavirus tests were positive.

At a press conference, Giménez highlighted the growing trend that younger people are diagnosed with COVID-19 in the county, citing a five-fold increase in cases among the 18-35 demographics since mid-March.

Sign up to receive our free newsletter in your email.