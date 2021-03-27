Miami prepares for tourist arrivals due to curfew in Miami Beach – Telemundo Miami (51)

The city of Miami prepares for the possible arrival of spring tourists due to the curfew imposed on Miami Beach

Faced with the state of emergency that Miami Beach is experiencing, due to the disorder and chaos formed by spring tourists, the city of Miami assures that it has also prepared for the possibility that these vacationers decide to come and have fun in this city, especially to the area. from Wynwood, which is the closest to the beach.

“We want to tell our residents that we are going to be ready for any eventuality we are not going to tolerate what we have seen on the beach as destruction of property or people injuring other people on the streets,” said Mayor Suárez.

“We will not tolerate acts of vandalism or other crimes that put people at risk,” said the deputy chief of police.

Since yesterday, and until Sunday, part of the measures imposed by the authorities in Miami Beach include a curfew from 8 at night to 6 in the morning and the closure at 10 at night for visitors to the beach.

“The Miami Police are committed to providing public safety for our community we are working with the Miami Beach Police with traffic,” said the deputy chief of police.

The authorities are also warning tourists and locals about the current curfew as a result of COVID-19, which remains a latent threat.

“We are still in a curfew in the city that applies at 12 at night, we want to invite you to come and enjoy. But that they behave respectfully of the laws ”, said the police chief.