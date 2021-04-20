Miami prepares for possible protests pending final decision in George Floyd case – Telemundo Miami (51)

Derek Chauvin’s future passed to a jury, which will decide whether or not the ex-cop is responsible for murder, in the death of African-American George Floyd last year in Minnesota. On Monday, the defense and the prosecution presented final arguments.

The verdict, expected in less than a week, comes amid great tension across the country, following several protests over the deaths of other people at the hands of police. For this reason, authorities in multiple cities, including Miami, are increasing the police presence on the eve of a verdict.

Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo spoke with Telemundo 51 about this and the measures they will be taking to prevent violence. “No matter what happens, we are here to protect this community. We are ready, all the police officers are in uniform, we are on tactical alert and remember, the ´first amendment´ of the Constitution allows the protest, but we will not allow crime, so if you are going to protest, do not commit no crime, violence or destruction of property ”.

The Miami police chief added that they have been working together with other authorities, such as Miami-Dade and Coral Gables, preparing for possible protests.

Demonstrations in recent months in South Florida sometimes led to clashes between protesters and police.

Esteban Garces, from the Power Latinx organization, spoke about the possibilities of protests.

“If there is justice with this case of Derek Chauvin the truth is that perhaps there are not going to be those frustrations in the streets, those explosions of pain that there could possibly be.”

The federal government is also aware of the latest and preparing for possible protests. It has also been considered to mobilize the National Guard in all 50 states of the country.