Photo: Thousands of people participated in protests for the death at the hands of the police of the African American George Floyd, mobilizations that in Minneapolis (Minnesota) led to the burning of a Police station. . / CRAIG LASSIG

MIAMI, USA.- Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina criticized the detention procedure that ended Monday with the death of African-American George Floyd in Minneapolis (Minnesota) and assured his subordinates that no training teaches such an action « deeply disturbing. Last night the incidents continued for the fourth consecutive day.

“It is very evident that what happened there was wrong. There is no training anywhere in this country, especially here in Miami, that teaches someone to take that kind of action. There is a lack of humanity that is exhibited there, “said Colina.

Floyd’s death led him to meet with Miami Police personnel and warn officers, because “we need to put the value of life significantly higher than any crime that had occurred there,” Colina said.

“Someone in that scene should have approached those officers and stopped that action and had the courage to do the right thing,” he stressed.

The policeman was arrested this Friday on charges of third degree murder and reckless manslaughter,

Floy died a few hours after being detained and subdued by a white Minneapolis police officer who was saying he couldn’t breathe.

Four municipal police officers involved in the incident, including the one who appears to be pressing his knee against Floyd’s neck while Floyd lay on the ground, moaning “please, I can’t breathe,” were fired the next day.

The event occurred on Monday night, when a police patrol went to a site in the city where fraud had been reported.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers were informed that the individual, a black man in his 40s later identified as George Floyd, was inside a vehicle and appeared drugged.

The police found the subject sitting inside his vehicle and when he was ordered to leave, the arrest was resisted, according to the official version, which adds that during the arrest and when the agents already had the man handcuffed and lying face down, they noticed that he presented ” medical difficulties ”, so they called an ambulance, which took him to a health center where he died soon after.

Thousands of people protested this Tuesday night in Minneapolis by that death reported in several videos that have gone viral, which was repeated later on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday night in thirty cities across the country.

The protesters marched to the cry “I can’t breathe!”, The same one that Floyd uttered while one of the officers held him immobilized for minutes with his knee on his neck.

On Thursday night the incidents led to the burning of a police station, riots and looting, which spread not only in Minneapolis but also in neighboring Saint Paul, known as “Twin Cities”.

The protests escalated after Hennepin County Prosecutor – with jurisdiction over Minneapolis – Mike Freeman appeared on Thursday to announce that he has no intention, at the moment, of charging charges or arresting the agent responsible for Floyd’s death, Derek Chauvin. This Friday he corrected and the agent was finally arrested on charges of third-degree murder and reckless manslaughter.

These latest upheavals in Minnesota’s largest city occurred largely uncontrolled, despite Governor Tim Walz ordering the National Guard to activate to help restore order after the first two days of riots caused by the George Floyd’s fatal arrest.

There were no immediate signs of National Guard troops at the police station, or a peaceful daytime demonstration and march around the Hennepin County Government Center in downtown Minneapolis, but from other quarters.

President Donald Trump said on Twitter that National Guard troops “will do the job right” if Mayor Jacob Frey fails to control the city.

“In the face of any difficulties, we will take over, but when the looting begins, the shooting will begin,” he wrote in tweets published at midnight.

Unlike on Wednesday night, when stone-throwing protesters repeatedly clashed with riot police, law enforcement officers kept a low profile around the epicenter of the riot, outside the city’s third district police station.

Minneapolis (United States), 05/28/2020 – . / EPA / CRAIG LASSIG

Protesters crowding outside the building briefly retreated under the blasts of police tear gas and the rubber bullets that fired at them from the roof, though they later rallied and attacked the building, setting fire to the structure while police seemed to withdraw. Protesters were later seen on the roof.

Floyd’s case recalled the 2014 death of Eric Garner, an unarmed black man from New York City who died after he was subjected to a prohibited police choke because he, too, was heard to murmur “I can’t breathe.”

Garner’s last words became a rallying cry for the Black Lives Matter movement that was created amid a wave of police killings of African Americans.