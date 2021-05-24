Miami police looking for 13-year-old boy reported missing – Telemundo Miami (51)

Miami police are asking the community for help finding a 13-year-old girl named Chloe Maarouf, who was reported missing on Monday.

The 13-year-old girl was reported missing in the 117 block of Southwest (SW) 10th Street, in Miami-Dade County.

We need assistance in locating 13-year-old Chloe Maarouf. She was reported missing today (5/24/21) from 117 SW 10 St. She was last seen wearing a pink hat, black sweater & black shoes, carrying a red / brown backpack. If you know her whereabouts, please call 305-579-6111 or 9-1-1. pic.twitter.com/VKtUoylsum – Miami PD (@MiamiPD) May 24, 2021

She was last seen wearing a pink hat, a black sweater, and black shoes, wearing a red and brown backpack.

They ask anyone with information to call 305-579-6111 or 911.