Miami police looking for 13-year-old boy reported missing – Telemundo Miami (51)

U.S.

Miami police are asking the community for help finding a 13-year-old girl named Chloe Maarouf, who was reported missing on Monday.

The 13-year-old girl was reported missing in the 117 block of Southwest (SW) 10th Street, in Miami-Dade County.

She was last seen wearing a pink hat, a black sweater, and black shoes, wearing a red and brown backpack.

They ask anyone with information to call 305-579-6111 or 911.