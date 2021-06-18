Miami Police – Dade has more than 700 arrests in the area

June 17, 2021

0

In an interview for the Dígalo Aqui program with the José Pernalete community, the Miami police spokesman – Dade Álvaro Zabaleta was talking about the operations carried out in the county to detain those people who have committed crimes or who may harm with the bearing of arms.

The police officer ruled that “There are about 770 arrests (…) we have collected 174 firearms and 38 rifles. We are not only arresting people for nonsense but we are looking for the violent ones, ”said Zabaleta.

Zabaleta stressed that the intelligence they have applied in the investigations has shown them that many of the problems that are occurring between subjects in the county comes as a result of the pandemic, he said that many used social networks to challenge themselves.

“We have noticed that many of the people who are involved in violent acts are adolescents, so it is necessary to be aware of what they are doing.”

0