Miami parks reopen indoor spaces and resume activities – Telemundo Miami (51)

The city of Miami announced that it will open the internal spaces and facilities of the city parks from this Monday, May 3.

Additional outdoor programs that had been closed or discontinued due to the COVID-19 pandemic will also be opening in the coming days.

The gradual reopening will allow visitors to resume many of the activities that have not been available for the past fourteen months. Per Miami-Dade County Emergency Order 33-20, park goers will continue to be required to wear face covers when inside park buildings and also outdoors when not exercising. intense.

“We are pleased to announce that our indoor park facilities are now open and additional park programs and activities will increase as the school year ends and summer approaches,” said Miami City Manager Art Noriega. .

“Even when these facilities and programs reopen, park users must continue to enforce all health and safety rules related to COVID-19 to keep everyone safe.”

Today’s reopening of Parks and Recreation buildings includes community centers, meeting rooms, separate bathrooms, locker rooms, gyms and other indoor facilities. In addition to the indoor facilities reopening today, the following Outdoor Parks facilities will be available for use by park goers beginning this week: water fountains, picnic shelter areas, open grills, benches, bleachers, and playground equipment. table.

Along with the reopening of specific facilities, the City of Miami Parks and Recreation Department is also renewing certain activities beginning in mid-May and continuing through June, as follows:

Disability programs to resume Monday, May 17 City summer camp program to resume Monday, June 14 Indoor permits to begin issuing Monday, June 1 with maximum capacity reduced to 50% Grapeland Water Park will reopen on Memorial Day weekend as usual and will remain open on weekends only through June 13, 2021. Beginning Monday, June 14, 2021, it will be open 7 days a week through August 23, 2021. Then it will remain open only on weekends until Labor Day.