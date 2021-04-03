Miami Open: Tsitsipas and his father left the Miami bubble and the tennis player was not disqualified

Updated 04/03/2021 – 10:10

The ATP has created a dangerous precedent in Miami in the figure of Stefanos Tsitsipas. As published by Open Court, Stefanos and his father Apóstolos skipped the protocols at the 1,000 Masters in Miami and abandoned the bubble of tennis players, which was fixed in the Epic and Marriot Marquis hotels, on Brickell Avenue in the city of Florida.

Although the norm indicates that leaving the premises implies immediate expulsion from the tournament, in addition to an economic sanction, Tsitsipas only had to pay $ 7,500 for skipping the protocols together with his father and coach, as confirmed by the ATP itself to Open Court.

The Greek was eliminated in the quarter-round at the hands of Pole Hubert Hurkacz and will return to the official competition from April 11 at the TMS in Monte Carlo. In Miami, tennis players could move around the premises of the two official hotels and go to the playing fields, but nothing else.

The violation of the rule by Tsitsipas would explain the fact that he did not share the golf car with Hurkacz on the way to the course due to the risk of a possible contagion. The total isolation by the racket professionals will continue throughout all the tournaments of the clay tour, starting next week with the AnyTech365 Andalucía Open and the Cagliari tournament.