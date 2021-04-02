Miami Open: Tsitsipas advances in the Miami Open and will see them with Nishikori

Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, fifth player in the world and second favorite, reached the round of 32 of Miami Masters 1000 after winning the Bosnian with authority Damir Dzumhur by 6-1 and 6-4.

Hellenic, a finalist this year in Acapulco and a semifinalist at the Australian Open, took seventy minutes to beat the balkan with whom he had lost in three of the four previous games that both had disputed.

Tsitsipas, who is making his third appearance in Miami, seek the round of 16, his ceiling in the tournament so far, in the duel against the Japanese Kei Nishikori he needed three sets to beat the Slovenian Aljaz Bedene (7-6 (6), 5-7 and 6-4). The Japanese, finalist in Miami in 2016, beaten by Novak Djokovic, needed almost three hours to progress in the draw.

The Canadian also emerged from his second-round date with flying colors. Milos raonic. Twelfth favorite, Raonic rolled over to Australian Jordan Thompson in his eleventh appearance in Miami where he reached the quarterfinals three times. The canadian in the round of 32 he will face the winner of the clash between the French Ugo Humbert and the Portuguese Joao Sousa.

The polish did not fail Hubert hurkacz, twenty-sixth seeded, who beat the American Denis Kudla by 7-6 (5) and 6-4 and expect rival. He will come out of the confrontation between Canadian Denis Shapovalov, sixth seed, and Belarusian Ilya Ivashka.