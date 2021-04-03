Miami Open: The future of tennis is here: Hurkacz and Sinner secure a new champion in Miami

Updated 04/03/2021 – 11:34

With the sensitive casualties of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Dominic Thiem, it was necessary to know who will take advantage of to win the title of Miami, the first Masters 1,000 of the calendar once Indian Wells has been postponed.

It was the opportunity for Daniil Medvedev to consolidate his world number two. The Russian was defeated in the quarterfinals with Roberto Bautista and only leads Rafael Nadal by 360 points. He is doomed to be passed by the Spaniard on the next clay court tour.

Well, the Florida tournament will have a new champion who will come out of the final that Jannik Sinner, Roberto Bautista’s executioner, and Hubert Hurkacz will play tomorrow.

The Pole is particularly good at playing in the state where he resides. Not surprisingly, in January he lifted the Delray Beach trophy. His other title was also in the United States, more specifically in Winston-Salem.

Hurkacz ended the resistance of the reliable Andrey Rublev, who ended up kneeling with a score of 6-3 and 6-4. Since 2011, only Andy Murray and John Isner dared to interrupt Djokovic and Federer’s dominance at the palmars.

The 24-year-old from Wroclaw and 19-year-old Sinner will play the first match between the two with a prestigious trophy at stake.