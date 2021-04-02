Miami Open: Sorribes can’t beat Andreescu and closes his fantastic week in Miami

Updated 04/01/2021 – 07:35

Spanish Sara sorribes ended his fantastic week at the WTA 1000 in Miami by lose in the quarterfinal duel against Canadian Bianca Andreescu, eighth favorite, by 6-4, 3-6 and 6-3, in two hours and 35 minutes of the game.

The fifth defeat of the season for the player from Castellón, which next week be among the best fifty tennis players the world, stop its progression.

Andreescu, ninth in the world and with three titles behind him, all in 2019, where the United States Open stands out, he was superior to his rival, who this year inaugurated his history with the trophy in Guadalajara (Mexico) and that He was on the doorstep of his second semifinal of the course after the one in Monterrey.

In any case, Sara Sorribes I’ve never gotten this far in a WTA 1000. The Canadian player reached her second semifinals of the season in addition to Melbourne.

He intends to reach the final in the duel that awaits him with the Greek Maria Sakkari, which gave the surprise of the competition after beat the Japanese Naomi Osaka, number two in the world and this year’s Australian Open winner, 6-0, 6-4.

On the other side of the picture, the Australian will bid for a place in the final Ashley barty, first seed and current champion, and the Ukrainian Elina Svitolina, fifth.