Miami Open: Sebastian Korda saves American honor after beating Schwartzman

The American Sebastian Korda has beaten Argentine Diego Schwartzman, seeded number 5, in three sets 6-3, 4-6 and 7-5 in the round of 16 of the Miami Masters 1000 tennis tournament.

Korda, 20 and 87 in the world in the ATP rankings, has overtaken Schwartzman, current number 5 and 28, in what has meant one of the most important victories of his tennis career.

With eight direct aces from Korda, by 1 from the Argentine, and with 108 points won by 96, with 5 double faults each, the match was very even until the final part of the match in which he opted for the smallest advantage in the 7 to 5.

Sebastian Korda will face the winner of the match between Croatian Marin Cilic and Russian Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals.