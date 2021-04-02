Miami Open: Schwartzman advances in Miami, as do Galn and Garn

The Argentinian Diego schwartzman, fifth favorite, was placed in the Round of 32 of the Miami Masters 1000 after imposing on the Japanese Yasutaka uchiyama for double 6-3 in just under an hour and a half of the game.

The Argentine player, the ninth player in the world, who raised to four the titles achieved so far in his career when he won the Buenos Aires tournament months ago, the only one so far this season.

The Buenos Aires native, who is making his eighth appearance in Miami where has never made it past the round of 32, reflected his superiority against an opponent he had never played with before and who is ranked 110th in the ATP ranking.

Schwartzman will face in the round of 32 to the French Adrian Mannarino, 25th seed, who beat Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic 6-3, 6-4.

Garn can not with Cilic

The Chilean Christian Garn could not close the triumph that was on track at the beginning against Croatian Marin cilic, who turned the scoreboard to achieve the triumph in three sets (3-6, 7-5 and 7-6 (5)) and reach the sixteenth.

Marin Cilic will face the Italian in the round of 32 Lorenzo Museti that gave one of the surprises of the session when he eliminated the French Benoit Paire (6-3 and 6-3), twenty-third favorite.

Galon lengthens his illusion by defeating De Miaur

On the other hand, the Colombian Daniel Elahi Galn, 113 in the ATP classification, extended his illusions at the Miami Masters 1000 by beating the Australian Alex de Miaur, fifteenth favorite, by 4-6, 6-3 and 6-4.

Galn will face the Italian in the round of 32 Lorenzo Sonego, twenty-fourth favorite, who beat American Bjorn Fratangelo 6-4, 7-6 (5).