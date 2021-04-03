Miami Open: Sara Sorribes raises two match points against Pera and goes to the second round in Miami

Updated 03/24/2021 – 18:52

Confidence moves mountains and Sara Sorribes, at 24, is in the prime of her career. After lifting her first professional title in Guadalajara and reaching the semifinals in Monterrey, the Castellón player has continued her good tennis by going to the second round of the Miami Open this Wednesday.

Silvia Soler Espinosa’s pupil beat local Bernarda Pera 6-2, 2-6 and 7-5. Pear ended up unhinged since her rival I saved a 5-1 tiebreaker sleeve and two match balls with a claw that few tennis players have today.

Sorribes finished in a big way, with a masterful cross volley shot. He joins his compatriots Garbie Muguruza and Paula Badosa in the second round of the second WTA 1,000 on the calendar after Dubi. Now he faces another Yankee, Jennifer Brady, thirteenth favorite of the box and brand new finalist in the last Australian Open.