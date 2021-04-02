Miami Open: Sara Sorribes is already in third round after beating Jennifer Brady

Sara sorribes, number 58 in the WTA ranking, gan his second round match of the tournament Miami in three sets against the American Jennifer Brady, number 14 in the world, 3-6, 6-4 and 6-1.

Sorribes, 24, born in Castelln, faced Brady, 25, over 2 hours and 23 minutes in which he managed to counter his opponent’s initial efficiency in the first set. “It was one of the best games I have played on the circuit,” said the Spaniard.

After a second even set, from which she emerged victorious, Sorribes cornered the American tennis player in the third, inflicting a final 6-1 on her.

The Spanish obtained 53.8 percent of the total points (85 of 158) compared to 46.2 of the American (73 of 158), obtaining two direct aces for one of Brady, a balance that was also maintained in the double faults : five for the Spanish and four for the North American.

Sorribes will face the Kazakh Elena Rybakina in the third round, number 23 in the world and 14 seed of the tournament in the capital of Florida, which beat the Estonian Kania Kanepi in this second round.