Miami Open: Sara Sorribes continues to rise in Miami

A long month ago, Sara Sorribes packed the packages and he went to make the Americas. The balance so far is magnificent. To the Guadalajara title she added a semifinals in Acapulco and already in major leagues such as the Masters 1000 in Miami, the player from Castelln has gotten into the round of 16 of the Florida tournament.

Sorribes, as happened in the previous round, She passed the round in three sets, beating the Kazakh player Elena Ribakina 6-1, 3-6 and 6-2, after two hours and 24 minutes. The Spanish cemented her victory on the points with the first set, a 70.9 percent success rate, as well as the solidity that she showed in difficult moments, where she saved 12 of the 17 breaks, for only 7 (of 15) her rival.

The 24-year-old tennis player will now face in the second round the American Sofia Kenin, fourth seed, or the Tunisian Ons Jabeur.