Miami Open: Roberto Bautista reacts and comes back to get into the second round

Roberto Bautista reacted and traced the German Jan Lennard Struff (4-6, 6-3 and 6-2), to progress through the Miami Masters 1000 and place in the round of 16, where the American John Isner will be measured.

Baptist, twelfth in the world and seventh favorite, I need an hour and 53 minutes to culminate his climb against an opponent who took advantage of his good start to win the first set and take advantage.

The Spaniard, who had won three of the five previous encounters with the German, had to row. A better Baptist, he went to more and turned the situation around with authority.

Roberto Bautista, finalist this year in Doha and Montpellier, and with nine titles in his history although the last one in 2019, in Doha, seek to match his best record in Miami, the quarterfinals, in the duel against the American John Isner, who beat Canadian Felix Auger Aliassime thanks to two tie-breaks (7-6 (5) and 7-6 (5)