Miami Open: Pospisil criticizes the ATP president in the middle of the game !: “He yelled at me for trying to unite the tennis players”

Updated 03/25/2021 – 08:37

Since last August the PTPA, the new union association of tennis players was brought to bear on the ATP, the leaders of the professional circuit have a stone in their shoes, especially since the visible head is Novak Djokovic .

In the absence of Djokovic, world number one and absent at the 1,000 Masters in Miami, Vasek Pospisil is the singing voice of the tennis players in the meetings with the ATP leaders. In the last one held in Miami last Tuesday, according to Pospisil, Andrea Gaudenzi yelled at him for an hour and a half “for trying to unite the players“.

That was the revelation the Canadian made in the middle of his first-round match against Mackenzie McDonald. And it is that he lost up to a point due to verbal abuse that cost him a set because he had previously received a warning for racket abuse.

When the chair umpire, Arnaud Gabas, inquired about what was wrong with him, Vasek exploded: “Gaudenzi yelled at me in front of everyone. He’s an asshole“The referee invited Pospisil to tell the manager what he was thinking in the face and to focus on playing.” If you want to disqualify me I will be happy to sue this organization. ”

Subsequently, and through social networks, the Canadian professional apologized for his behavior. “The meeting he had with the ATP members drove me crazy.” Many players, something that Djokovic already advanced in Australia, ask that the tournaments focus on a bubble like the one used by the NBA in Orlando to play the ‘playoffs’.

As much Pospisil as Djokovic had to resign to comprise of the council of players of the circuit after creating the PTPA. “They have created a rule that you cannot be in two associations at the same time,” explained ‘Nole’ in Melbourne. In this way, the Serbian, despite having many followers, could not stand for reelection as president.

The only thing Pospisil did last morning is to stage in public the total division between the majority of tennis players with the ATP leaders. In fact, there was a serious threat of planting that would have taken away the dispute of the Miami Masters 1,000 in the men’s category.