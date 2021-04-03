Miami Open: Paula Badosa goes to the second round of Miami due to the withdrawal of Teichmann

Updated 03/23/2021 – 22:43

Paula Badosa has signed the first victory of Spanish tennis in the main draw of the Miami Open. Javier Mart’s pupil went to the second round on Tuesday after the retirement of Jil Teichmann with a score of 6-5 for the Swiss and 40-0 for her rival.

The Swiss, who came to make the semifinals in the WTA 1,000 in Dubi, had to be treated by the tournament’s physiotherapist and due to the evident lack of mobility she opted for abandonment.

Badosa, who has a valuable 35 points, will meet for a place in the third round with Tunisian Ons Jabeur, twenty-seventh seed.