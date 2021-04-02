Miami Open: Osaka says goodbye to Miami with a donut

Updated 03/31/2021 – 20:43

Japan’s Naomi Osaka was unable to reach the semifinals of the Miami Open when she was eliminated by the Greek Mara Skkari 6-0, 6-4. It was the seventh time that the 2021 Australian Open winner conceded a set against the start, unable to land a winner in the entire set and with 12 unforced errors. As had happened on four of those six occasions the donut could not lift it.

I only added eight points in the whole sleeve and ended a streak of 23 consecutive games by winning, as both the pre-Australian Open tournament and the Western Open gave up by abandonment without playing. In the semifinals, she will face the Spanish Sara Sorribes or the Canadian Bianca Andreescu, who will play the next morning.

Skkari won in two strokes. At the initial 6-0, added another five games in a row to come from 1-4 with which the four-time Grand Slam winner had gone ahead.

On the other side of the painting, the Australian Ashleigh Barty, number 1 in the world, will cross with Svitolina, after the Ukrainian beat Sevastova 6-3 and 6-2.